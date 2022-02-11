Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

