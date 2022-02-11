Mairs & Power Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after buying an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

