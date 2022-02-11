Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 3,221 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.