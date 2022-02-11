Mak Capital One LLC Takes $15.77 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,000. Mimecast accounts for about 3.1% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mak Capital One LLC owned about 0.37% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 17.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mimecast by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,677. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

