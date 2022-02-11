Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 12.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

