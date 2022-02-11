Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MFC. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.
Shares of MFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 419,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 607,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
