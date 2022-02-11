Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MFC. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 419,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Manulife Financial by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 607,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

