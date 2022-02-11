Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.10.

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.52. 2,488,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,768. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$53.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.77.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

