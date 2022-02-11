Maple (MPL) Market Capitalization Tops $87.29 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.12 or 0.00047456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $87.29 million and $18.84 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,574 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

