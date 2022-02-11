Marathon Capital Management Acquires 14,933 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.12 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

