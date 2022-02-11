Mariner LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $445,601,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $277.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.61 and a 200-day moving average of $320.49. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

