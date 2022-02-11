Mariner LLC Buys 3,632 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

