Mariner LLC Has $21.16 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 120,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 122,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 74,613 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 28,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $110.64 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

