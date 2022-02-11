Mariner LLC Purchases 12,737 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

