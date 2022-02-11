Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $352.55 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $305.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

