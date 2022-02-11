Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the January 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MRTMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20.
About Maritime Resources
