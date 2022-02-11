Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 1,798 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22.

On Thursday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96.

NYSE DLB opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

