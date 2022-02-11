MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 653,151 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,151 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YSG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after buying an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Yatsen by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yatsen by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 804,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $702.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.39.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.