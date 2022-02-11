MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Shares of 230,844 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of LexinFintech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LX. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

NASDAQ LX opened at $3.76 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.