MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.04.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

