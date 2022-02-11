MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $184,000 in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUO stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.54.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

