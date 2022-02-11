MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $42,000 in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSMG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

GSMG stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Glory Star New Media Group Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

