Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 385,918 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $108,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,528 shares of company stock valued at $80,278,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

