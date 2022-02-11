Marshall Wace LLP Buys 185,701 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,701 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Accenture worth $175,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $342.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

