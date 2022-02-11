Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $45,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after buying an additional 145,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,011 shares of company stock worth $56,169,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $471.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

