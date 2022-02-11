Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 176.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,989 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $51,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

