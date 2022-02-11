Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 268,997 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,839 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $69,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $216.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.72.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

