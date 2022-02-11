Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of General Mills worth $83,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,843,000 after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 424,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

