Marshalls’ (MSLH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.85) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 683.20 ($9.24).

MSLH stock opened at GBX 689 ($9.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.40. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 623 ($8.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($11.59). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 694.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 730.79.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

