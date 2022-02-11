Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MLM opened at $386.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.70.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

