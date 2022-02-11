Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,352 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

