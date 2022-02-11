Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $256,000 in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $760.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

