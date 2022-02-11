Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 167,630 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 341.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $18.14 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

