Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,087,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $960.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

