Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,320 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 149.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.