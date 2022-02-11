Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells $2,662,881.12 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MAS stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

