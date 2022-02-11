Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Masco stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

