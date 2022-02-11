Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

