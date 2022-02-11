Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. Masco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 2,425,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,226. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.