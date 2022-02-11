Matrix Capital Management Company LP Grows Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises about 1.3% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $110,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 16.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,623,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 40.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.71. 3,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

