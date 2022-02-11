Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mattel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.95.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. 451,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.