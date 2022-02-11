Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 35.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $396,080.46 and approximately $140.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,817.97 or 0.99638257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00256267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00156848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00307848 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

