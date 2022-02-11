Maxim Group Trims Graham (NYSE:GHM) Target Price to $15.00

Graham (NYSE:GHM) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GHM opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a P/E ratio of -43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. Graham has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth about $2,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 99.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Graham by 268.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Graham by 102.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 113,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

