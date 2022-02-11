Maxim Group Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Enova International alerts:

NYSE:ENVA opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. Enova International has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.