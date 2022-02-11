Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and traded as low as $3.87. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 32,604 shares traded.

MZDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

