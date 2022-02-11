McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,116,798,000 after buying an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.69. The company has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.