MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.45 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

