MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

