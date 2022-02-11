MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $307.17 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.88 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.