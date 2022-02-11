MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 24,883.3% in January

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, an increase of 24,883.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,887. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDJM stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) by 118.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of MDJM worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

