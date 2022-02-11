MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

MDU stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,797. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

